Deiveson Figueiredo Plans To ‘Kill’ Joseph Benavidez In Flyweight Title Fight

A new king of the flyweights will be crowned in the UFC come February.

After it was announced that Henry Cejudo had been stripped of the 125-pound strap, the UFC subsequently booked a bout for the vacant title between Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez. The fight will headline UFC Norfolk in Virginia on February 29. Both men were first scheduled to fight at the canceled UFC 233 card this past January.

However, the card was rescheduled, but the rescheduled date was earlier than the first and too early for Figueiredo to stay in his fight with Benavidez. This led to some criticism from Benavidez. Now that both men are booked to fight again, Figueiredo is looking forward to making Benavidez eat his words – and with a title on the line nonetheless. (H/T MMA Fighting)

“It’s time to make this guy swallow everything he said about me,” said Figueiredo. “Benavidez is a phenom. I’ve watched this guy fight even before I got in the UFC, so it’s an honor for me to fight someone like him. I can’t underestimate him. He’s really tough. I have to go there to kill this guy. There’s no respect inside the Octagon. I’m going there to kill him and get what’s mine.”

As for how Figueiredo sees the fight going, he wants to knock Benavidez out.

“I want to knock this guy out,” Figueiredo said. “I won’t do any gesture that might offend him after the fight. Our war is in there. After that, we’re cool. I’ll just celebrate my victory.”

Who are you picking in Benavidez vs. Figueiredo for the vacant title?