UFC Greenville Results: Moicano vs. ‘Korean Zombie’

Spread the word!













LowKickMMA will be providing you with UFC Greenville results throughout the night.

Tonight (Sat. June 22, 2019) the Las Vegas-based promotion hits the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. In the main event of the night, Renato Moicano meets “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung at 145 pounds. Also, Bryan Barberena takes on Randy Brown at welterweight in the co-main event of the evening.

You can check out LowKickMMA’s UFC Greenville results here below:

Main Card (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET):

Featherweight: Chan Sung Jung def. Renato Moicano via R1 KO (punches, 0:58)

Chan Sung Jung def. Renato Moicano via R1 KO (punches, 0:58) Welterweight: Randy Brown def. Bryan Barberena via R3 TKO (strikes, 2:54)

Randy Brown def. Bryan Barberena via R3 TKO (strikes, 2:54) Bantamweight: Andre Ewell def. Anderson dos Santos via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

Andre Ewell def. Anderson dos Santos via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27) Women’s flyweight: Andrea Lee def. Montana De La Rosa via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Andrea Lee def. Montana De La Rosa via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) Middleweight: Kevin Holland def. Alessio Di Chirico via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET):