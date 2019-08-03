UFC Newark Results: Nasrat Haqparast Crushes Joaquim Silva

Up next on the UFC Newark main card is a lightweight bout between Nasrat Haqparast and Joaquim Silva.
Round 1:
Silva throwing more so thus far but nothing much is landing. Haqparast is closing the distance but hasn’t thrown. A big spinning kick from Silva misses and he falls to the canvas but shoots back up. Haqparast lands some nice hooks. Another big hook connects for Haqparast.
Silva connects on a nice leg kick but Haqparast fires back with a left hand. Body kick connects for Haqparast. Haqparast connects with a beautiful combination of hard shots. A head kick for Haqparast is just blocked to end the round.
Round 2:
A huge hook from Haqparast drops Silva down hard. Haqparast swarms on him for the ground-and-pound and that’s all she wrote. Incredible finish.
Official Result: Nasrat Haqparast def. Joaquim Silva via R2 KO (punches, 0:36)