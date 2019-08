Spread the word!













In our UFC Newark co-main event, veterans Clay Guida and Jim Miller go head-to-head at lightweight.

Round 1:

Guida connects with a big hook that rocks Miller, but Miller responds with one too and Guida is rocked. Miller pulls guard into a guillotine choke and Guida is choked unconscious. That’s it.

Official Result: Jim Miller def. Clay Guida via R1 submission (guillotine, 0:58)