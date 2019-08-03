UFC Newark Highlights: Lauren Murphy Crushes Mara Romero Borella

Spread the word!













Lauren Murphy just made a statement with a nasty third-round finish over Mara Romero Borella at UFC Newark.

After battling into the third round with Borella, Murphy connected with a nasty knee right on Borella’s ear that dropped her to the canvas. Murphy then swarmed on top and landed some vicious elbows before the referee stepped in to wave the action off.

Check out the finish here:

Nothing lucky about it!@LaurenMurphyMMA gets the finish in round 3 with a HUGE knee! #UFCNewark pic.twitter.com/w4weHV9CFB — UFC (@ufc) August 3, 2019

LowKickMMA’s coverage of UFC Newark continues on right now. Click here for our live UFC Newark results, which will be updated throughout the night.

What did you think about Murphy’s big finish over Borella tonight?