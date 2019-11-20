UFC Moscow Medical Suspensions: Greg Hardy Gets 180 Day Sit

Despite the event happening two weeks ago, we finally have the UFC Moscow medical suspensions to pass along.
In the main event of the night, Zabit Magomedsharipov picked up a victory over Calvin Kattar. Co-main eventing the night was a heavyweight bout between Alexander Volkov and Greg Hardy, which Volkov won in front of his native Russian crowd.
Now, check out the UFC Moscow medical suspensions and how long the fighters on the card will sit after doing battle inside the Octagon. (via MixedMartialArts.com)
UFC Moscow Medical Suspensions
- Grigorii Popov: Suspended 180 days or until nasal x-ray is cleared by physician; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
- Davey Grant: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest
- Jessica-Rose Clark: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by ENT physician; also suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days
- Pannie Kianzad: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest
- Alexander Yakovlev: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest
- Roosevelt Roberts: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest
- Abubakar Nurmagomedov: Suspended 180 days or until left elbow x-ray is cleared by physician; also suspended 14 days for mandatory rest
- Roman Kopylov: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest
- Karl Roberson: Suspended 30 days for right eyelid laceration with 21 days no contact
- Rustam Khabilov: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest
- Sergey Khandozhko: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest
- Magomed Ankalaev: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest
- Dalcha Lungiambula: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by OMF physician; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
- Shamil Gamzatov: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest
- Klidson Abreu: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest
- Ramazan Emeev: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest
- Anthony Rocco Martin: Suspended 30 days for nasal laceration with no contact for 21 days
- Khadis Ibragimov: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest
- Ed Herman: Suspended 30 days for hard bout with 21 days no contact
- Zelim Imadaev: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest
- Danny Roberts: Suspended 30 days for right temple laceration with 21 days no contact
- Alexander Volkov: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest
- Greg Hardy: Suspended 180 days or until right hand/wrist x-ray is cleared by physician; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
- Zabit Magomedsharipov: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest
- Calvin Kattar: Suspended 30 days for hard bout with 21 days no contact
What do you think about the UFC Moscow medical suspensions?
If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!
- Dominick Reyes Responds To Jon Jones Eying ‘Super Fight’ Next
- UFC 244 Post-Fight Press Conference Video & Live Stream
- Khabib Nurmagomedov Reportedly Targeting February Or March Return