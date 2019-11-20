UFC Moscow Medical Suspensions: Greg Hardy Gets 180 Day Sit

Spread the word!













Despite the event happening two weeks ago, we finally have the UFC Moscow medical suspensions to pass along.

In the main event of the night, Zabit Magomedsharipov picked up a victory over Calvin Kattar. Co-main eventing the night was a heavyweight bout between Alexander Volkov and Greg Hardy, which Volkov won in front of his native Russian crowd.

Now, check out the UFC Moscow medical suspensions and how long the fighters on the card will sit after doing battle inside the Octagon. (via MixedMartialArts.com)

UFC Moscow Medical Suspensions

Grigorii Popov: Suspended 180 days or until nasal x-ray is cleared by physician; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days

Davey Grant: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest

Jessica-Rose Clark: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by ENT physician; also suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days

Pannie Kianzad: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest

Alexander Yakovlev: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest

Roosevelt Roberts: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest

Abubakar Nurmagomedov: Suspended 180 days or until left elbow x-ray is cleared by physician; also suspended 14 days for mandatory rest

Roman Kopylov: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest

Karl Roberson: Suspended 30 days for right eyelid laceration with 21 days no contact

Rustam Khabilov: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest

Sergey Khandozhko: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest

Magomed Ankalaev: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest

Dalcha Lungiambula: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by OMF physician; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days

Shamil Gamzatov: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest

Klidson Abreu: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest

Ramazan Emeev: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest

Anthony Rocco Martin: Suspended 30 days for nasal laceration with no contact for 21 days

Khadis Ibragimov: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest

Ed Herman: Suspended 30 days for hard bout with 21 days no contact

Zelim Imadaev: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest

Danny Roberts: Suspended 30 days for right temple laceration with 21 days no contact

Alexander Volkov: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest

Greg Hardy: Suspended 180 days or until right hand/wrist x-ray is cleared by physician; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days

Zabit Magomedsharipov: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest

Calvin Kattar: Suspended 30 days for hard bout with 21 days no contact

