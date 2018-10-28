UFC Moncton Results: Court McGee Dominates Alex Garcia

The UFC has landed in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada for Fight Night 138. The Canadian fans are in for a treat with a solid six-fight main card.

Before Volkan Oezdemir takes on rising light heavyweight prospect Anthony Smith in the main event, 10 other fighters will make their walk to the Octagon.

A pair of veteran welterweight fighters kick off the FS1 main card as The Ultimate Fighter season 11 winner, Court McGee takes on “The Dominican Nightmare” Alex Garcia in an exciting match-up.

McGee, 33, is coming off two straight losses. The last time McGee competed in the Octagon was just about a year ago against Sean Strickland at Fight Night 120 last November.

The 31-year-old Garcia has alternated between wins and losses in his last seven fights. He most recently dropped a unanimous decision to Ryan LaFlare at Fight Night 128 this past April.

Round One

Court throws a leg kick to start the fight. Garcia answers with solid pressure. McGee throws another leg kick but Garcia is able to clinch the American and take the fight to the cage. After some downtime, the fight briefly hits the canvas as Garcia tries to sink in his hooks. However, McGee defended nicely. The last minute of the round was spent on the feet until the last 10 seconds when McGee landed a sneaky takedown. Close round, McGee may have stolen it with the late takedown.

Round Two

Garcia opens round two winging some huge power punches. McGee weathers the storm and manages to land a perfectly placed jab that drops Garcia. McGee going hard for the finish but eventually slows down and settles for stalling on top. After two minutes of minimal activity the referee stands the fighters up. Garcia has a quick burst of energy but Court uses his grappling to get the fight back down to the canvas as the round ends.

Round Three

The fighters meet in the center of the Octagon to start the final frame. After a quick exchange of fisticuffs, McGee finds himself in control of Garcia against the cage. Garcia switches position and is looking to sink his hooks in. Garcia gets his back but McGee slips out the back and ends up on top looking to land some ground and pound. McGee dominates the last minute of the fight and should win this fight.