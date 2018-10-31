UFC Moncton Medical Suspensions: Smith & Oezdemir Face Long Layoffs

UFC Moncton medical suspensions have been released by the presiding commission. With every decision comes a consequence, and for those fighters who took part in battle, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

UFC Moncton (also known as UFC Fight Night 138) took place on Saturday, October 27, 2018, at Moncton Coliseum in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. The main card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card was split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Anthony Smith in a light heavyweight bout served as the headliner. Michael Johnson vs. Artem Lobov in a featherweight bout was the co-headliner.

Rounding out the six-bout main card was Misha Cirkunov vs. Patrick Cummins in a light heavyweight bout, Andre Soukhamthath vs. Jonathan Martinez in a bantamweight bout, Gian Villante vs. Ed Herman in a light heavyweight bout, and Alex Garcia vs. Court McGee in a welterweight bout.

Some of the more notable suspensions include Smith and Oezdemir part of a list of seven fighters to be issued potential six-month medical suspensions. They join Sean Strickland, Nordine Taleb, Nasrat Haqparast, Chris Fishgold, and Marcelo Golm.

UFC Moncton Medicals

Here are the entire medical suspensions, courtesy of MMA Fighting:

Anthony Smith: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by chest x-ray and right hand x-ray; minimum suspension of 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Volkan Oezdemir: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by face CT and right ankle x-ray; minimum suspension of 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Sean Strickland: Suspended 180 days or until left knee cleared by doctor; minimum suspension of 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Nordine Taleb: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by ophthalmologist; minimum suspension of 60 days no contest, 45 days no contact

Nasrat Haqparast: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by left hand x-ray; minimum suspension of 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Chris Fishgold: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by right foot x-ray; minimum suspension of 60 days no contest, 45 days no contact

Marcelo Golm: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by right foot x-ray; minimum suspension of 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Ed Herman: Suspended 60 days

Gian Villante: Suspended 60 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Thibault Gouti: Suspended 60 days no contest, 45 days no contact

Te Edwards: Suspended 60 days no contest, 45 days no contact

Artem Lobov: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Jonathan Martinez: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Court McGee: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Arjan Bhullar: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Stevie Ray: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Jessie Ayari: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Patrick Cummins: 14-day rest period

Andre Soukhamthath: 14-day rest period

Talita Bernardo: 14-day rest period