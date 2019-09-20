UFC Mexico City Weigh-In Results & Video Live Stream

Spread the word!













Tomorrow (Sat. September 21, 2019) UFC Mexico City is headlined by an exciting featherweight matchup between Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens.

All the action goes down from the Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico. Before we get the action underway tomorrow, the early morning weigh-ins take place right now. Check out the results below.

UFC Mexico City Weigh-In Results:

Main card (ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET):

Yair Rodriguez (145) vs. Jeremy Stephens (145)

Carla Esparza (115) vs. Alexa Grasso (116)

Brandon Moreno (124) vs. Askar Askarov (125)

Irene Aldana (135) vs. Vanessa Melo (140)

Martin Bravo (144) vs. Steven Peterson (146)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5:00 p.m. ET):