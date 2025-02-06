UFC commentator proposes Magomed Ankalaev trade to PFL: ‘We don’t need this guy’

Former UFC lightweight contender turned commentator and analyst, Din Thomas has boldly suggested Magomed Ankalaev should be proposed in a trade deal to the PFL (Professional Fighters League) in order to bring Dakota Ditcheva to the Octagon — claiming the promotion doesn’t need the incoming UFC 313 headliner.

Thomas, a former UFC lightweight contender who has provided insight and analysis during fights on pay-per-view cards in recent years, has claimed the promotion should float a potential trade deal with the PFL to sign British standout, Ditcheva — suggesting incoming light heavyweight title challenger, Magomed Ankalaev should be including a in a potential offer.

Din Thomas suggests Magomed Ankalaev should be offloaded to the PFL

“They [the PFL] don’t have stars,” Din Thomas told The Casual MMA podcast. “I mean they got Dakota Ditcheva, who’s a star. “I’m like, ‘Yo please listen, if you guys like MMA, do this for MMA.

Trade her to the UFC, you know she belongs in the UFC’. Just trade, listen, get rid of Magomed Ankalaev in the UFC, trade her for Ankalaev, we don’t need Ankalaev, you know what I’m saying,” Thomas explained. “He’s not getting the title, we don’t need this guy, trade him for Dakota. Ankalaev will fit right in at the PFL, another guy that no one knows about that’s really good.”

Himself slated to headline UFC 313 next month, former vacant title challenger, Ankalaev — who retains the number one rank at 205lbs, is finally set to settle his long-standing grudge with incumbent champion, Alex Pereira in the organization’s return to Las Vegas.

In the midst of an impressive 13-fight unbeaten streak, Ankalaev most recently turned in a forgettable unanimous decision win over fellow European contender, Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 308 last October in Abu Dhabi.

As for Greater Manchester striker, Ditcheva, the current PFL flyweight tournament victor, most recently made short work of former Octagon title challenger, Taila Santos, finishing the Brazilian with an impressive second round knockout win in Saudi Arabia as recently as November.