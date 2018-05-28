UFC Liverpool Reebok Fighter Payouts: Neil Magny Leads Pack

UFC Liverpool is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC Liverpool (UFC Fight Night 130) is set to took place on Sunday, May 27, 2018, at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England.

The main card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 1 p.m. ET while the preliminary card was split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 11 a.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Darren Till vs. Stephen Thompson in a welterweight bout headlined this show while Neil Magny vs. Craig White in a welterweight bout served as the co-main event.

Rounding out this six bout main card is Arnold Allen vs. Mads Burnell in a featherweight bout, Makwan Amirkhani vs. Jason Knight in a featherweight bout, Claudio Silva vs. Nordine Taleb in a welterweight bout, and Darren Stewart vs. Eric Spicely in a middleweight bout.

The full payouts include:

Darren Till: $5,000 def. Stephen Thompson: $10,000



Neil Magny: $15,000 def. Craig White: $3,500



Arnold Allen: $4,000 def. Mads Burnell: $3,500



Makwan Amirkhani: $4,000 def. Jason Knight: $5,000



Claudio Henrique da Silva: $3,500 def. Nordine Taleb: $5,000



Darren Stewart: $4,000 def. Eric Spicely: $5,000



Tom Breese: $4,000 def. Daniel Kelly: $5,000



Lina Lansberg: $4,000 def. Gina Mazany: $3,500



Carlo Pedersoli Jr.: $5,000 def. Brad Scott: $3,500



Gillian Robertson: $3,500 def. Molly McCann: $3,500



Elias Theodorou: $5,000 def. Trevor Smith: $10,000