UFC Liverpool Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

The UFC is back in Liverpool today (Sat. May 26, 2018) for a tremendous match-up featuring a hometown favorite in the main event.

Former UFC welterweight title challenger and No. 1-ranked Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson takes on No. 8-ranked Englishman Darren Till.

The co-main event will see Neil Magny take on Craig White. Featherweight prospect Jason Knight also returns to the cage, as he takes on Makwan Amirkhani.

You can check out the full UFC Liverpool fight card, start time and information on ho to watch here:

Main Card (FS1, 1 P.M. ET):

Welterweight: Stephen Thompson vs. Darren Till

Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Craig White

Featherweight: Arnold Allen vs. Mads Burnell

Featherweight: Jason Knight vs. Makwan Amirkhani

Welterweight: Claudio Silva vs. Nordine Taleb

Middleweight: Eric Spicely vs. Darren Stewert

Preliminary Card (FS1, 11 P.M. ET):

Middleweight: Dan Kelly vs. Tom Breese

Women’s bantamweight: Gina Mazany vs. Lina Lansberg

Welterweight: Brad Scott vs. Carlo Pedersoil Jr.

Women’s Flyweight: Gillian Robertson vs. Molly McCann

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims (UFC Fight Pass, 10:30 A.M. ET):

Middleweight: Elias Theodorou vs. Trevor Smith