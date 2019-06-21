UFC Launches Shanghai Performance Institute

Spread the word!













The UFC continues to make strides within the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA).

The Las Vegas-based promotion just opened up a Performance Institute in Shanghai, China. According to the press release from the UFC, the Institute is being dubbed “the world’s largest, state-of-the-art MMA training and development facility.” The 93,000 square-foot facility will serve the same purpose as the UFC’s Performance Institute in Las Vegas, which has received tremendous reviews from UFC athletes.

It will also serve as the UFC’s headquarters in Asia, as employees will assist fighters with fitness, nutrition, and physical therapy. The new Performance Institute was recently used for a two-day UFC Academy Combine. The combine was used to test approximately 50 athletes and see whether or not they could have a future in MMA. Categories from the combine trials include grappling, striking, wrestling, cognitive evaluation, strength, combat agility, and more.

The announcement of the new PI was paired with the first face-off between UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade and rising Chinese prospect Weili Zhang. They’ll headline UFC on ESPN+ 15 from the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre Arena in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China on August 31.