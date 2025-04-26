UFC Kansas City: Betting Trends and High Stakes for Anthony Smith vs. Zhang Mingyang – UFC Fight Night

Anthony Smith vs. Zhang Mingyang serves as the co-main event for UFC Fight Night in Kansas City, with Smith entering what he has announced as his final professional MMA bout. The betting landscape for this matchup has been heavily tilted in favor of Zhang, a surging prospect with a reputation for explosive finishes, while Smith, a former title challenger and respected veteran, is a significant underdog as he looks to close out his career.

UFC Fight Night – Anthony Smith vs. Zhang Mingyang

At the start of fight week, Zhang Mingyang opened as a substantial favorite, with odds around -550, while Anthony Smith was listed as a +400 underdog. As the event drew closer, the lines shifted only slightly, with Zhang settling at approximately -500 to -525 and Smith moving to +350 or +360 at most major sportsbooks, including Bassbet Casino NZ. This reflects strong confidence from oddsmakers and bettors in Zhang’s youth, power, and momentum, especially given Smith’s recent struggles and the physical toll of a long career.

The method-of-victory odds further highlight expectations for a decisive finish. Zhang by KO/TKO is the most favored outcome, priced around -225, indicating that bookmakers and analysts anticipate his aggressive striking will likely lead to a stoppage. Zhang has finished all 18 of his professional wins, including an 11-fight win streak with every victory coming in the first round, and his UFC run has featured quick knockouts over credible opponents.

On the other hand, Smith by submission is considered his best chance for an upset, with odds as high as +1000 to +1100, reflecting both his grappling pedigree and the perceived difficulty of dragging Zhang into deep waters or securing a takedown. Smith by KO/TKO is a long shot at +1400, while a decision win for either fighter is also considered unlikely, with both priced at +550 or longer.

Same-day odds for the fight, as of April 26, 2025, are as follows:

Zhang Mingyang: -500 to -525 (favorite)

Anthony Smith: +350 to +360 (underdog)

Zhang by KO/TKO: -225

Smith by submission: +1000 to +1100

Over/Under 1.5 rounds: Over +160, Under -210

The stakes for this bout are significant. For Anthony Smith, this is a farewell fight, an opportunity to end his storied career on his own terms, potentially with a signature upset. For Zhang Mingyang, a dominant win over a respected veteran would cement his status as a rising contender in the light heavyweight division and could propel him into the top 15, setting up bigger opportunities ahead.