UFC Issues Statement On UFC 233 Postponing

Word just arrived that January 36’s UFC 233 pay-per-view from Anaheim, California, has been postponed until a later date. Now it’s time the UFC issues a statement in response.

In a statement released via MMAjunkie, the UFC said the fights on UFC 233 would be rescheduled for other events as a result of the postp oning. The statement said following pay-per-views would keep their original numbering as well:

“UFC today announced that the UFC 233 Pay-Per-View event scheduled for January 26 is postponed.

All bouts previously slated for UFC 233 are being rescheduled for upcoming cards. The February 10th Pay-Per-View event at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Australia will remain titled UFC 234: WHITTAKER VS GASTELUM. Tickets for UFC 234 sold out within minutes.

UFC’s 2019 event calendar will still feature 12 Pay-Per-View events. Additional details about the postponed Pay-Per-View will be announced at a later date.”

The card was originally slated to feature a TJ Dillashaw vs. Henry Cejudo flyweight title fight. That bout was moved to January 19’s UFC on ESPN+ debu. The move signaled a change for UFC 233. Ben Askren was also scheduled to make his UFC debut against Robbie Lawler on the card. According to Ariel Helwani, that fight will tentatively go down on March 2 in Las Vegas:

The current plan is to move Ben Askren vs. Robbie Lawler to Las Vegas on March 2, sources say. Not finalized just yet but that’s what they want. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 12, 2018

UFC 233 was also set to go head-to-head with Bellator 214, featuring Fedor vs. Ryan Bader in the finals of the World Heavyweight Grand Prix. That event takes place at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Here are the fights from UFC 233 that will be rescheduled in the coming months: