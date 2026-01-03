UFC Insider Would Rather See Conor McGregor Fight Nate Diaz Than Michael Chandler at White House

UFC commentator Jon Anik has voiced skepticism over the long-rumored showdown between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler for the UFC White House event this June, suggesting the matchup lacks substance for the lightweight division. Speaking on the Jaxxon Podcast, Anik expressed his doubts about the pairing that’s been in the works since the two coaches faced off on The Ultimate Fighter season 31 in 2023.

Why Does a UFC Insider Think Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler Is a Waste?

“That fight does nothing for me,” Anik stated plainly. “That matchup, to me, is not a bout of consequence in the lightweight division. They’ll probably fight at 170; I just would rather see Conor fight Nate Diaz, Mauricio Ruffy, or somebody else.” The comment highlights a growing divide between what fans might expect for McGregor’s return and what some analysts believe makes competitive sense at a historic venue like the White House South Lawn on June 14.

The McGregor-Chandler saga has stretched over multiple years with frustration mounting on both sides. Chandler, now 39 years old, waited for McGregor’s return through 2023 and into 2024, only to have UFC 303 scrapped in June when McGregor sustained a broken pinky toe during training. The Irish fighter hasn’t competed since a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021, leaving him sidelined for over five years. His only victory in that span came via 40-second knockout of Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January 2020.

Chandler’s recent form adds another layer of concern. The former Bellator champion suffered a TKO loss to Paddy Pimblett in April 2025 and has recorded just two victories in his last seven UFC outings, with notable losses to Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje among his recent record. At lightweight, he currently ranks outside the top contenders, making a fight with an inactive McGregor less consequential for divisional rankings.

Anik’s alternative suggestions carry legitimate appeal. A trilogy between McGregor and Diaz would settle their 1-1 record from 2016. Their previous meetings generated massive revenue, UFC 196 drew 1.5 million pay-per-view buys with an $8.1 million gate, while UFC 202 pulled in 1.65 million buys, making it the second-most purchased event in UFC history. Mauricio Ruffy, a rising Brazilian lightweight ranked at number 86 with a 12-2 record highlighted by recent first-round finishes, represents fresher matchmaking that could spark intrigue at the lightweight level.

McGregor has been training seriously since November 2025, with coach John Kavanagh confirming the fighter is “100 percent in” on his comeback. However, McGregor remains suspended until March 20, 2026, due to USADA complications from missed tests in 2024, making any fight confirmation contingent on regulatory clearance. Dana White hasn’t finalized any White House card matchups, stating the promotion will only begin building the event in February.

Michael Chandler confirms Conor McGregor showdown. [Image via @TheNotoriousMMA on X]

Whether McGregor lands Chandler, Diaz, or another opponent remains unclear, but Anik’s commentary reflects a growing sentiment that the narrative around his return may matter more than who actually steps across from him when he finally does fight.