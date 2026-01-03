Jon Anik Reveals UFC’s White House Mega-Card Could Feature 6–7 Title Fights

Jon Anik believes the UFC White House card can feature 6-7 undisputed title fights. U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly backed Dana White, calling him the best matchmaker in the business and expressing full confidence that he’ll assemble the most stacked fight card in UFC history.

However, many stars are already out, injured, or not interested in this card. Yet Jon Anik thinks the promotion might be putting on 6-7 title fights when the UFC heads to the South Lawn of the White House. Appearing on the JAXXON Podcast, Anik said:

“So 8 sounds idealistic and awfully ambitious, but I do believe we are moving in a direction where you might see 6 or 7 undisputed titles contested on the White House lawn.”

Jon Anik explains why there can be 6–7 undisputed title fights on the UFC White House card

Anik thinks there will be 6-7 undisputed title fights on June 14 because the upcoming UFC numbered events are scheduled in such a way that for the White House Card, most of the champions are available. During the same sit-down mentioned above, he said:

“Well, if you think about it, they are getting UFC 324 and UFC 325 in the can by February 1st. All of those champions are going to be cleared. The month of February, then, I think, has no numbered events. The first numbered event in March is being headlined by a non-disputed title, the BMF belt that doesn’t really count, and then you think of a numbered event in April or May, and then on June 14, a lot of these champions are going to be available if not held out.

Check out Jon Anik’s comments below:

Anik thinks Tom Aspinall, Ciryl Gane, Khamzat Chimaev, Alex Pereira, Merab Dvalishvili, and Petr Yan, among others, could fight on June 14, 2026.