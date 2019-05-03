UFC Heavyweight: ‘Ridiculous’ That ‘Poor Product’ Greg Hardy Is Being Pushed

Spread the word!













UFC heavyweight Juan Adams is not pleased with the push former NFL standout Greg Hardy is receiving from the promotion.

Hardy got his first official win under the promotion’s banner when he comfortably defeated Dmitrii Smoliakov via first-round TKO last month at UFC Fort Lauderdale.

“The Prince of War” was already a controversial figure because of his alleged domestic violence past. But it rubbed people the wrong way further when he was notably given the co-main event slot for just his fifth professional fight.

Adams is one who has not hidden his feelings about Hardy, particularly on social media. Speaking ahead of his UFC Ottawa fight with Arjan Singh Bhullar, “The Kraken” explained further.

“My social media is all about hating on Greg Hardy – because I hate him,” Adams told MMA Junkie. “Talking about people I don’t like and I do my poop stories (on social media). I got a high demand for those after the fight, and I do what I do day-to-day. I’m having fun.”

Poor Product

As for his thoughts on Hardy’s latest fight, Adams thought it was “pathetic”, especially given how Smoliakov didn’t look like he wanted to compete.

Before that, Hardy was disqualified after an illegal knee on Allen Crowder in their UFC Brooklyn fight back in January.

“Pathetic,” Adams explained. “It was just ridiculous. It looked like the guy [Smoliakov] was scared to do anything. I’m not going to say much, but I think it’s ridiculous how they’re trying to push such a poor product on people. The people have spoken like, ‘We don’t want to see that crap. It’s not a good fight, he’s not a good fighter.’ He’s had cans his entire career. The most legit opponent he’s fought was Allen Crowder. Like, c’mon. He’s no world beater.

“Every point in his career, he’s taken the easiest fight available. Every point in my career I’ve taken the best guy available, who the best guy was that’s going to come at me. It shows when we fight. I fight guys on my level on paper that are supposed to be better than me, and I still come out on top. He fights a guy that’s another up-and-comer and gets DQ’d because he’s scared he’s going to lose right away.”

What do you think?