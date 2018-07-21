UFC Hamburg Weigh-In Results: All Fighters Make Weight

UFC Hamburg (also known as UFC Fight Night 134) is set to take place on Sunday, July 22, 2018 at Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 2 p.m. E while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at noon ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Mauricio “Shogun” Rua vs. Anthony Smith in a light heavyweight showdown will serve as the main event while Glover Teixeira vs. Corey Anderson in a light heavyweight bout will serve as the co-main event.

Rounding out the six bout main card is Vitor Miranda vs. Abu Azaitar in a middleweight bout, Stefan Struve vs. Marcin Tybura in a heavyweight bout, Nasrat Haqparast vs. Marc Diakiese in a lightweight bout, and Danny Roberts vs. Alan Jouban in a welterweight bout. Nick Hein vs. Damir Hadzovic in a featherweight bout will serve as the main event of the preliminary card.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC Hamburg on Saturday and here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/2 p.m. ET)



Mauricio Rua (206) vs. Anthony Smith (205)

Corey Anderson (204) vs. Glover Teixeira (206)

Abu Azaitar (185) vs. Vitor Miranda (185)

Stefan Struve (264) vs. Marcin Tybura (246)

Danny Roberts (169) vs. David Zawada (171)

Marc Diakiese (155) vs. Nasrat Haqparast (156)



PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/noon ET)



Damir Hadzovic (155) vs. Nick Hein (153)

Bartosz Fabinski (170) vs. Emil Meek (170)

Nad Narimani (146) vs. Khalid Taha (145)

Justin Ledet (204) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (206)



PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/10:30 a.m. ET)



Manny Bermudez (135) vs. Davey Grant (135)

Jeremy Kimball (204) vs. Darko Stosic (205)

Pingyuan Liu (136) vs. Damian Stasiak (133)