UFC Hall Of Famer Joins Golden Boy’s MMA Broadcast Team

Golden Boy Promotion will stage their first-ever MMA event Saturday, November 24. A UFC Hall of Famer will be a part of the broadcast team.

According to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Rashad Evans is expected to be a part of a three-man announce team for the PPV.

Chuck Liddell has been retired for the last eight years. He is coming out of retirement to fight his rival Tito Ortiz for the third time.

As for Ortiz, he has said this fight is a one-off fight for him. He has no interest in continuing to fight but has shown interest in working with Golden Boy Promotions in a VP capacity.

Liddell vs. Ortiz 3 takes place live on PPV from The Forum in Inglewood, California.

