Grant Dawson Thanks His Wife’s Booty in UFC Vegas 98 Post-Fight Speech

UFC lightweight contender Grant Dawson chose an unorthodox way to show appreciation for his wife after a big win at UFC Vegas 98.

Dawson put on another signature performance inside the Octagon by finishing Rafa Garcia by TKO at UFC Vegas 98. After smothering Garcia on the ground in the first round, Dawson pushed the gas in Round 2, eventually finishing Garcia with ground-and-pound.

Grant Dawson, a Dana White’s Contender Series alum, is one of the most promising young stars in the UFC lightweight division. Since a knockout loss to King Green last year, he’s won back-to-back fights and is knocking on the door of the Top 15.

After the win over Garcia, Grant Dawson highlighted his supportive wife Elle, who was cageside for his victory. Things took a wild turn in a hurry after sharing his wife’s impact on his career.

Grant Dawson’s UFC Vegas 98 Interview Breaks The Internet

Watch Dawson’s colorful post-fight interview below.

Give Grant Dawson the performance bonus just for this



pic.twitter.com/OKj9MfBHMl — 🌴ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🌴 (@TheArtOfWar6) October 13, 2024

Dawson’s wife, Elle, is a former professional MMA fighter and American Top Team trainee. She accumulated a 5-1 record in his career with three submission wins.

Dawson earned a shot in the UFC by submitting Adrian Diaz during the opening season of DWCS in 2017. After earning the contract, he notched nine consecutive unbeaten performances, including finishes of Jared Gordon and Mark Madsen.

As Dawson continues to rise the UFC lightweight ranks, his wife remains by his side. His hilarious post-fight interview remarks will be a memory they’ll likely remember forever.