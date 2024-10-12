Grant Dawson stops Rafa Garcia with brutal ground strikes in bloody win – UFC Vegas 98 Highlights

American Top Team staple, Grant Dawson can now call himself a streaking lightweight contender again, registering his second consecutive victory — tonight in bloody fashion against Brazilian contender, Rafa Garcia on the main card of UFC Vegas 98.

Dawson, who most recently featured at UFC 302 earlier this summer, rebounded to the winner’s enclosure with a unanimous decision win over Joe Solecki, having dropped a stunning opening round knockout loss against King Green in his first promotional main event in October of last year.

And a year on from his first promotional stoppage, Wisconsin native, Dawson now finds himself in the midst of a two-fight winning spree.

Taking down Garcia on cue in the opening round from the onset, Dawson would make light work of the Brazilian in the early stages of the second frame, opening a massive cut on his opponent’s right eyebrow, and forcing a stoppage from referee, Chris Tognoni.

Below, catch the highlights from Grant Dawson’s knockout win over Rafa Garcia