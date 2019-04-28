Tonight’s (Sat., April 27, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 8 is in the books from the BB&T Center in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

In the main event, longtime veteran Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza took on rising force Jack Hermansson. ‘The Joker’ secured the biggest upset of his career with a hard-fought decision win over Jacare. He maintained a high output of offense on the feet while taking down and controlling Souza on the ground.

In the co-main event, Greg Hardy picked up the first win of his UFC career with ease. Also on the main card, Mike Perry secured an impressive win over Alex Oliveira while Glover Teixeira came back to submit knockout slugger Ion Cutelaba.

There’s a lot to unpack, so join us for the UFC Ft. Lauderdale post-fight press conference live after the main card here: