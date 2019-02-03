UFC Fortaleza Results: Livia Renata Souza Edges Out Sarah Frota

The Octagon has landed in South America with a solid thirteen fight card on tap for ESPN+. We will have you covered with all the UFC Fortaleza results.

Whenever the world leader in combat sports returns to MMA’s founding country they come correct. With names like Jose Aldo and Demian Maia on the card, the casual fans should be content. While lesser known fighters like Anthony Hernandez and Ricardo Ramos scatter the card for the hardcore supporters.

Still, the six-fight main card on tap for this evening is a solid offering for the streaming service. And if it comes close to reaching the numbers that ESPN+ 1 garnered it will be considered a smashing success.

Kicking off the main card is a women’s strawweight bout that is sure to entertain. Livia Renata Souza will take on Sarah Frota in the curtain jerker.

“The Brazilian Gangsta” as Souza is known by boasts a record of 12-1. The Araraquara, Sao Paulo, Brazil native is looking to continue her rapid ascent of the 115-pound division. She most recently defeated Alex Chambers last September.

The unbeaten Frota enters this contest missing weight by an egregious seven pounds. The 31-year-old most recently beat Maiara Amanajás via KO last August.

Round One

Both women take to the center and touch gloves. Souza opens up with a leg kick. The size difference is massive. The women clinch and Souza ends up using her Judo to get the fight to the ground. The women trade positions and Frota ends up in closed guard. The action stalls a bit. Halfway through the round and Souza looks to attack Frota’s arm. Frota, however, defends. The action is very limiting as the fighters are fighting for wrist control. Souza shoots another armbar attempt and nearly gets it. The women separate and the fight gets back to the feet. Frota clinches and gets the fight to the cage. Souza manages to reverse positions with 30 seconds left. Frota jumps guard but loses the choke she was looking for. The round ends with Souza dropping some ground and pound.

Round Two

Round two starts with a touch of gloves. Frota moves forward and eats a right hand from Souza. Souza follows with a hard left hand. Frota lands a right hand. Souza gets the fight to the ground with a sneaky trip. Again, not much action as the crowd gets restless now. Frota is utilizing rubber guard to stall the fight. Souza is doing just enough with her peppering punches to keep the position. The referee separates the fighters. Souza lands a right hand. Frota locks in a front headlock and pushes Souza against the cage. She lands a couple of hard knees to follow. Frota is teeing up Souza here. She lands a right hand. Souza shoots a takedown and manages to get Frota’s back. She locks in a body triangle and looks for the RNC. The bell sounds. Saved by the bell.

Round Three

The fighters touch gloves to start the final frame. Souza throws a lazy kick and shoots a takedown. Frota defends. Souza is moving forward big overhand right hands but nothing is landing. Souza pulls guard just to get the fight to the canvas. Frota unloads some hammer fists. The action stalls. Souza is controlling top position from the bottom. The referee breaks the women up with just under three minutes. Frota is moving forward with leg kicks, Souza faints a takedown. Souza is getting lazy with takedown attempts. She falls to the canvas looking to pull guard again. Not a good look. Souza gets up and lands a right hand. Both women connect with a right hand. Frota lands a powerful left hand with 15 seconds left in the fight. The bell sounds.

Livia Renata Souza defeats Sarah Frota via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)