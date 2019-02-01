UFC Fortaleza Ceremonial Weigh-In Staredowns

Tomorrow night’s (Sat., February 2, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 2 from the Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil, is nearly upon us.

Fighters weighed in at today’s early weigh-ins. Two fighters missed the mark, but the main bouts were made official. All that was left was for the competitors to stare each other down at the ceremonial weigh-ins. The fighters did so this afternoon.

Raphael Assuncao faced off opposite Marlon Moraes for the main event spot:

Legendary former UFC featherweight champion came face to face with surging contender Renato Moicano:

Welterweight legend Demian Maia will take on under-the-radar contender Lyman Good in a potential changing of the guard:

Submission record holder Charles Oliveira will battle the dangerous David Teymur:

Dangerous light heavyweight prospect Johnny Walker meets Justin Ledet at light heavyweight:

Can he top his first Octagon appearance!?

@JohnnyWalkerMMA takes on Ledet LIVE on ESPN+❗ pic.twitter.com/oABQDTLKzW — UFC (@ufc) February 1, 2019

Finally, touted flyweight Renata Livia Souza takes on Sarah Frota, who missed weight by a longshot, in the main card starter: