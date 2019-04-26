UFC Fort Lauderdale Ceremonial Weigh-In Video

Watch the UFC Fort Lauderdale ceremonial weigh-ins streaming live from Florida right now.

The time is nearly here. Ronaldo Souza and Jack Hermansson are set to throw down in the main event of tomorrow’s (Sat., April 27, 2019) UFC Fort Lauderdale.

UFC Fort Lauderdale is set to take place on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at BB&T Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The main card will air on ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will be split broadcasted on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET and ESPN 2 at 5:30 p.m. ET.

The fighters made weight at today’s early weigh-ins so now all that’s left is for the athletes to face off at the ceremonial weigh-ins. Join us for the video streaming live at 4pm/1pm ETPT today: