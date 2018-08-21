UFC Fighter Reveals Horrific Injury Involving ‘Nutsack’ & Power Drill

You don’t see this one every day. Thankfully. But unfortunately, a rising UFC fighter suffered a horrific injury to his nether region.

The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) alum Bryce Mitchell suffered arguably the most horrific injury a UFC fighter ever has. The featherweight posted on social media today that he had ‘ripped his nutsack’ in half.

Apparently, he was working with a power drill and things went horribly wrong. Check it out via his Instagram:

yup A post shared by Bryce Mitchell (@brycemitchell_) on Aug 21, 2018 at 11:44am PDT

Mitchell also posted a grisly photo of his underpants after the incident:

Mitchell remains undefeated in his MMA career, yet this injury will keep him out due to its severity. He was last seen making his official UFC debut at July’s TUF 27 Finale, where he defeated Tyler Diamond.

I was going to come up with some sort of ‘nutty’ pun, but I just can’t do it because of the horrific nature of this injury.

Here’s to wishing Mitchell well in his recovery.