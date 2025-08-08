“Nobody Cares That You’re a UFC Fighter” – Former UFC Star Reveals Post-Career Truths

It’s rough out there for a former UFC fighter.

Keith Jardine may not be regarded by many as a legend inside the Octagon. Still, his five-year run with the promotion saw him fight some of the biggest names in MMA history, including Rashad Evans, Wanderlei Silva, and Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson.

‘The Dean of Mean’ even earned a few seriously impressive wins against former light heavyweight icons Chuck Liddell and Forrest Griffin. His last appearance in the UFC was against Matt Hamill 15 years ago amid a three-fight losing skid that ultimately cost him his job. He went on to fight six more times for various organizations before retiring from the sport altogether.

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Jardine got real about what life has been like post-UFC.

“Nobody cares that you’re a UFC fighter,” Jardine said during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show. “That goes really quick. You’re competing with these guys for roles. If you’re going to be a character and sell a character, they don’t care that it’s Keith Jardine trying to be a plumber; they want to see an interesting plumber with a past.”

Keith Jardine moved from the UFC to the silver screen

Since hanging up his gloves for good, Jardine has carved out a respectable career for himself in Hollywood, appearing in multiple action films. In 2009, he appeared in Crank: High Voltage opposite Jason Statham.

That same year, he had a role in Gamer, featuring Gerard Butler and Michael C. Hall. Jardine has also snagged small roles in John Wick, Inherent Vice, Bird Box, and the critically acclaimed AMC series, Breaking Bad.

In December 2023, Jardine served as director on the psychological thriller Killer Kafé.