UFC, Bellator veteran fighter Guilherme Vasconcelos dies aged 38

Former UFC and Bellator MMA fighter, Guilherme Vasconcelos — also known as ‘Bomba’, has died at the age of 38, with many within the mixed martial arts and submission grappling communities offering their condolences and mourning to the Brazilian.

Vasconcelos, a competitor on The Ultimate Fighter Brazil 3 — competed once under the UFC banner after establishing a 1-1 record on the reality television show, before going on to compete under the scrutiny of Bellator MMA, as well as featuring in notable Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competition matchups.

Family confirm sad passing of Guilherme Vasconcelos at 38

And as per posts on Facebook from his mother and uncle, Vasconcelos has passed away at the age of 38, with many within the combat sports community mourning the sad passing of the Belo Horizonte-born fighter.

“We were looking forward to your visit for Christmas, which will no longer happen,” Guilherme Vasconcelos’ uncle, Walter posted on social media. “Life is fleeting, and we woke up to this devastating news. What a time we live in. We pray for you. May God, who can do all things, welcome you in His infinite mercy and comfort for all who always loved you.”

MMA Fighter Guilherme Vasconcelos Dead At 38, Family Announces | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/7ojPrEnqcH — TMZ (@TMZ) October 15, 2024

Featuring inside the Octagon back in 2014 at UFC 175 against Luke Zachrich, Vasconcelos would suffer a unanimous decision loss before departing the Dana White-led promotional banner soon thereafter.

Gaining notoriety within pop culture to boot, Vasconcelos — who posted a picture of himself on Instagram outside a Gracie Barra training facility just 24 hours before his passing, had dated popular musician and Grammy-nominated artist, Demi Lovato between 2016 and 2017.