UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns Weigh-In Results

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns is now ready to go! All 22 fighters have now officially weighed in. Former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and his opponent Gilbert Burns comfortably made weight. As did the majority of the undercard, with Brok Weaver being the only fighter to miss weight. His fight with Roosevelt Roberts will go ahead as planned – Weaver will be fined 20% of his fight purse.

Check out the full UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns Results Below…

Main Card

Tyron Woodley (170.5) vs. Gilbert Burns (170.5)

Blagoy Ivanov (255.5) vs. Augusto Sakai (259.5)

Spike Carlyle (150) vs. Billy Quarantillo (149.5)

Roosevelt Roberts (156) vs. Brok Weaver (157.5)

Hannah Cifers (115.5) vs. Mackenzie Dern (115.5)

Preliminary Card

Katlyn Chookagian (126) vs. Antonina Shevchenko (125.5)

Gabriel Green (170.5) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (170)

Klidson Abreu (206) vs. Jamahal Hill (205.5)

Tim Elliott (126) vs. Brandon Royval (125.5)

Casey Kenney () vs. Louis Smolka (136)

Chris Gutierrez (145.5) vs. Vince Morales (145.5)