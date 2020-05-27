UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns Preview Show

Spread the word!













This Saturday (May 30) former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will return to action for the first time since losing the belt to Kamaru Usman more than a year ago. He’ll face Brazilian submission specialist Gilbert Burns in the main event at UFC on ESPN 9.

Ahead of the stacked night of fights LowKickMMA site manager Jordan Ellis and staff writer Ryan Galloway got together as always to look ahead. The lads break down the card and offer their thoughts and predictions – check out the video below and be sure to subscribe to our channel.

Are you excited for UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns?