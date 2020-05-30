UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns Staff Predictions

Spread the word!













In the UFC on ESPN 9 main event, former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley returns to the cage for the first time since losing the title to Kamaru Usman. He’ll face off again Brazilian submission specialist Gilbert Burns in tonight’s main event. ‘Durinho’ is looking to build momentum for a title run after stopping Demian Maia at UFC Brasilia last time out.

LowKickMMA’s staff predictions: Woodley vs. Burns

Jordan Ellis: I think we will see Tyron Woodley get back to winning ways in this one. In my opinion, he’s fought and beat better fighters than Gilbert Burns. Woodley will at some point crack his opponent with a power shot and end the fight. If he doesn’t though it could be a long night if Burns is smart and using his wrestling and submission skills to grind out the win.

Prediction: Tyron Woodley

Abhinav Kini: This is a hard one. Gilbert Burns has been on a tear and should be very confident. Tyron Woodley, meanwhile, is the more complete fighter for me but hasn’t competed since March last year and is 38 now. I give the edge to Burns getting it done over five rounds.

Prediction: Gilbert Burns

Ryan Galloway: I see Woodley getting the finish early. While his last performance was lacklustre at best I believe Woodley still possesses the ability to beat the best guys on any given day. If Woodley can keep off the fence and negate the wrestling Burns is going to try and implement he should be able to find a home for that right hook on the feet. My final prediction is Woodley by TKO/KO inside the first 3 rounds.

Prediction: Tyron Woodley

Ryan Maccarthy: We haven’t seen the great Tyron Woodley in over a year so it’s going to be hard to tell what to expect. I believe he is the superior fighter here, although if Gilbert Burns can get him on the ground he could finish just about anyone in the world. Woodley’s power and speed, and high-level wrestling are going to come into play here. I see Woodley coming out on top via 3rd round TKO.

Prediction: Tyron Woodley

Do you agree with the LowKickMMA staff predictions for Tyron Woodley vs. Gilbert Burns?