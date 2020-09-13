Earlier tonight (Sat. September 12, 2020) UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs Hill took place from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The facility played host to a match-up between two ranked women’s flyweight’s Michelle Waters and Angela Hill. The five-round war resulted in Waterson edging out a split decision to emerge victoriously. After fighting through adversity early the Karate Hottie was able to rally and win out the later rounds of the fight. In the co-main event, rising prospects clashed as Ottman Azaitar took on Khama Worthy. The punching power of Azaitar proved to be too much securing the knockout earlier in round one and retaining his undefeated record. Outside of these two fights, there were plenty of moments warranting of bonuses.

Fight of the Night came in the main event between Michelle Waterson and Angela Hill. As the fight began Hill established some dominance on the feet landing effective shots on Waterson while defending the takedown attempts. In the second round, Hill continued to show striking superiority while Waterson managed to have slightly more success on the feet. The third round opened with Hill landing some effective shots followed by Waterson landing a takedown and dominating the action on the ground. In the fourth round, Hill seemed to have slowed down as Waterson took the lead on the feet landing more shots and winning out the round. In the fifth, it was fairly even going to the decision in which Waterson took the win.

The First Performance of the Night bonus went to Kevin Croom in his debut fight against Roosevelt Roberts. Croom defied the oddsmakers landing a 0:31 second knockout victory.

In the final Performance of the Night, Ottman Azaitar showcased his knockout power against fellow rising prospect Khama Worthy. Azaitar retained his undefeated record and set himself up for a higher-ranked opponent securing the knockout in 1:33.