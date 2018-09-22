Randa Markos & Marina Rodriguez Fight To Draw

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Sao Paulo, Brazil, for Fight Night 137: Santos vs. Anders on Saturday night (Sept. 22, 2018).

With a mix of young Brazilian fighters and a healthy dose of veterans, the five-fight main card has something for every fight fan.

The main card kicks off with an exciting women’s strawweight contest between Randa Markos and Brazil’s own Marina Rodriguez.

Markos has alternated between winning and losing fights since entering the UFC in 2015. She most recently dropped a unanimous decision to Nina Ansaroff at UFC on FOX 30 in July.

The 31-year-old Rodriguez is unbeaten in 10 professional fights. She earned a contract this summer during week 2 of the Brazil Contender Series and will make the walk to the octagon for the first time in Sao Paulo.

Round One

Markos made a statement early in the round landing a quick 1-2. Markos transitioned the fight to the ground where she had her way with the UFC newcomer. Markos used her BJJ to gain full mount and landed some hard ground and pound. The last 90 seconds of the round was all Markos in top control. The crowd boos but the Canadian should have the first frame.

Round Two

Both women meet in the center of the cage with fists flying to start round two. The fight slowed as Rodriguez started to find her range with kicks. Rodriguez is definitely the aggressor in this round, constantly moving forward with kicks. Markos picking up the pace considerably in the last minute as she moves forward with strikes. Round two ends in a wild flurry from both women. Close round but I would give the second frame to Rodriguez.

Round Three

Markos immediately clinched Rodriguez against the cage to start the round. Rodriguez revered position and landed a nice front kick. Rodriguez continues to move forward with confident strikes. Markos takes advantage of Rodriguez’ forward pressure and takes the fight to the ground. Rodriguez cage walks to reverse position and get the fight back to the feet. The last 90 seconds of the fight were a mix of Markos landing some wild punches and Rodriguez landing combos. Another close round.

Marina Rodriguez and Randa Markos fight to a majority draw (29-28, 28-28, 28-28)