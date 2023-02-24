UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs. Spann – Best Bets

In the final Apex event for the next few months, light heavyweights Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann face off in the main event of UFC Vegas 70.

Check out our top 3 bets from this UFC Fight Night event!

Top 10 light heavyweights collide on Saturday 💥@KrylovUFC and @Superman_Spann throw down in our #UFCVegas70 main event! pic.twitter.com/1jWRqr1tdj — UFC (@ufc) February 23, 2023

Andre Muniz & Tatiana Suarez Parlay

The two Locks for the night. Andre Muniz is set to take on Brendan Allen, fighting down the division after picking up a win over Uirah Hall in 2022. Muniz is one of the most talented submission grapplers in the division and has developed his game to suit MMA perfectly. Allen’s relentless pressure and willingness to exchange in the grappling aspects of a fight will likely lead him right into Muniz’s danger zone. Look for the Brazilian to take Allen’s back, and then hunt for submissions or simply grind the rounds out.

Tatiana Suarez is finally returning to action after an extended layoff due to injury. If she has retained even a modicum of the skills and promise she once showed, this should be a guaranteed win over Montana De La Rosa. Look for Suarez to take the fight down and land ruthless heavy shots from top position.

Muniz and Suarez’s ML’s parlayed together is priced at -159 on Betway.

1359 days since her last fight, undefeated @TatianaUFC is BACK this Saturday at #UFCVegas70!! pic.twitter.com/mdEx52klaV — UFC (@ufc) February 21, 2023

Mike Malott ITD

Mike Mallott is set to take on fellow Canadian, Yohan Lainesse, in this main card welterweight clash.

We are backing Malott to win via KO or sub in this matchup. The fight will likely play out on the feet, with both men competent strikers. However, in the pocket, Malott has lethal power, as seen in his UFC debut bout vs. Micky Gall. Lainesse has been knocked out before, and has also shown a tendency to gas later in the fight.

Malott to win inside the distance is lined at -120 on Betway.

Ode Osbourne vs. Charles Johnson U2.5

Over the course of his 16-fight career, Ode Osbourne has only gone to the judge’s scorecards 3 times. ‘The Jamaican Sensation’ is the definition of a kill-or-be-killed fighter. This weekend, he takes on Charles Johnson, who has looked extremely impressive as of late, having recently KO’d Jimmy Flick in the 1st round.

Osbourne may catch Johnson early, but don’t be surprised if ‘InnerG’ weathers the storm, and ground and pounds himself to victory.

Betway have the under 2.5 priced at -120.

What bets will you play at UFC Vegas 70?

