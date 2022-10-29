In the aftermath of UFC 280, the promotion returns to the Apex Arena for a Fight Night event headlined by an excellent featherweight clash.

Arnold Allen by Dec

Hot off the heels of Leon Edwards’ title-winning performance against Kamaru Usman, Arnold Allen is poised to be the next fighter out of the UK to fight for UFC gold. This weekend he takes on veteran action fighter Calvin Kattar in the main event.

Allen is undefeated in the UFC, having most recently dispatched Dan Hooker in the co-main event of UFC London earlier this year. He now takes on one of the perennial featherweight top 5 fighters, Calvin Kattar – possibly the most durable fighter in the UFC today.

Allen has all the tools to win this fight. His speed, versatility, and excellently adaptive game plans. However, if he slips up for even a moment, Kattar will undeniably capitalize. The fight will likely be extremely close, and the line right now reflects that.

However, both men are extremely durable and have consistently shown to have good gas tanks. As a result, we will take Arnold Allen to win by decision, which is priced at 3.40 on Betway.

Dustin Jacoby

Former Glory kickboxer Dustin Jacoby faces off against one of the most violent men currently signed to the UFC, Khalil Rountree. And yet, for all of the danger and knockout threat Rountree possesses, this is a very winnable fight for Jacoby.

When Rountree finds a fight slipping away from him, he is rarely able to rally and make a comeback. Such is the skill of Jacoby’s kickboxing that he should easily be able to outpoint Rountree and pull ahead in the later rounds.

We are taking Dustin Jacoby’s ML, which Betway has priced at 1.53.

Josh Fremd

Josh Fremd, a product of Dana White‘s Lookin For A Fight show, is set to take on TUF finalist Tresean Gore.

Gore simply seems to have come to the UFC too early in his career. The man is clearly an athletic specimen, but he does not yet have the full skillset required for a mixed martial artist competing at the highest level.

This bet is admittedly more of a Gore fade than anything, but Josh Fremd is not a bad fighter to put your money on. Holding a height and reach advantage over Gore, Fremd is looking to bounce back from an unfortunate UFC debut loss to 185lb action fighter Anthony ‘Fluffy’ Hernandez. Fremd is considerably more experienced than Gore, holding a 9-3 record, compared to Gore’s 3-2 record. He also has a more well-rounded skillset and should pick up a comfortable win.

Josh Fremd’s ML is priced at 1.57 on Betway.