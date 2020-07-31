UFC on ESPN+ 31 has taken two late hits ahead of today’s weigh-ins. Former flyweight title challenger Ray Borg and middleweight veteran Eric Spicely have fallen off of the card just one day out from fight night.

Ray Borg has fallen out of a fight for an undisclosed reason. His opponent Nate Maness will still fight tomorrow night after the UFC managed to quickly replace Borg. UFC newcomer Johnny Munoz is set to step up on one day’s notice pending bout finalization. He and Maness will square off at featherweight. Borg and Maness were originally slated to fight at bantamweight.

This is now back-to-back bookings Borg has dropped out of at late notice. At UFC on ESPN 10 in June, Borg was supposed to fight Merab Dvalishvili. Two days before the bout he was forced to return home due to personal reasons.

Eric Spicely has been forced out of his fight with Markus Perez due weigh cutting issues. Perez will remain on the car and face promotional newcomer Charles Ontiveros in a catchweight bout. Spicely took to social media to comment on his withdrawl from tomorrow nights card, explaining he had a tough weight cut which may have been triggered by his recent use of antidepressants, he wrote.

“For the sake of transparency this was my first weight cut since starting antidepressants due to the head trauma I sustained in the Deron Winn fight. Needless to say it went horribly wrong and my fight is off. I will figure this problem out and hopefully be able to compete again.”

With these changes here is the new UFC on ESPN 31 lineup.

Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Joanne Calderwood vs. Jennifer Maia

Randy Brown vs. Vicente Luque

Bobby Green vs. Lando Vannata

Trevin Giles vs. Kevin Holland

Jonathan Martinez vs. Frankie Saenz

Ed Herman vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Nate Maness vs. Johnny Munoz

Charlie Ontiveros vs. Markus Perez

Vincent Cachero vs. Jamall Emmers

Cody Durden vs. Chris Gutierrez