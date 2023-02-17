UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs. Blanchfield – Best Bets

The underwhelming UFC Apex cards continue, as the promotion once again returns to Vegas for UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs. Blanchfield.

Check out our best bets for this card below:

Jessica Andrade ML

Jessica Andrade may be taking this fight on short notice, but she is still lined by the bookies as a favorite, and rightly so.

Blanchfield may well be destined for great things, and is undeniably one of the top prospects in the division. However, Jessica Andrade has been competing at the very top of the game for years, only dropping losses to elite champions. Her recent win over Lauren Murphy is a perfect example of the level to which she fights.

Blanchfield is in for a rude awakening in this fight, with a late finish by Andrade quite possibly on the card. Betway have Andrade’s ML priced at -138.

Jim Miller vs. Alexander Hernandez Under 2.5

Over the past few years, Jim Miller‘s win condition has become solely limited to submissions or KOs. Alexander Hernandez has gone to the distance once in his last 6 fights. He is also coming into this fight on short notice.

Whilst an ITD play is a solid parlay piece, Betway have the Under 2.5 priced at -188, which seems as good a lock as you will get on this card.

Jim Miller has been in the UFC for 14 years. He has a promotional record of 24-15-1.



He takes on Alexander Hernandez this weekend at #UFCVegas69 pic.twitter.com/WITGju7I8k — Steven Rae (@StevenRaeMMA) February 12, 2023

Lins & Fletcher ML Parlay

Finally, we finish with a preliminary parlay.

The leg is Phillipe Lins to overcome Ovince St. Preux. Not a hard pick to make considering OSP’s form as of late. Whilst technically coming off a win, OSP struggled to defeat a now-retired Shogun Rua in his only fight of 2022. In 2021, St. Preux was knocked out by Tanner Boser, again only competing one time in a calendar year. Lins may not be a world-beater, but he certainly has enough to defeat a 39-year-old St. Preux.

Our second leg is AJ Fletcher to defeat Themba Gorimbo. Fletcher is a solid fighter, with good fundamentals and an unbreakable mentality. He should be able to comfortably defeat Gorimbo, who is arguably not on the level required to be a UFC athlete.

Fletcher and Lins parlayed up comes in at +101 on Betway.

What are your best bets for UFC Vegas 69!