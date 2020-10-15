UFC president Dana White has confirmed that the winner of the UFC Fight Island 6 main event will be next in line for a shot at featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Speaking to ESPN prior to card White was absolute when saying the winner of Otega-Korean Zombie is next in line at 145lbs, he said.

“It’s absolutely the No. 1 contender fight. First of all, it’s the fight that should’ve happened a long time ago. We’re finally here, with all the crazy stuff that’s happened and all the crazy things that always happen in this business. For us to finally be here, the ‘Zombie’ vs. Ortega, absolutely the winner of this fight should get the next title shot.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Volkanovski has twice defeated featherweight great Max Holloway to establish himself at the 145lb king. The Australian first upset Holloway at UFC 245 late last year before edging out a split decision against ‘Blessed’ earlier this summer. Many fans have demanded the UFC re-run the fight for the third time but ‘The Great’ is determined to face new challengers, in particular, ‘The Korean Zombie’ who has been trash-talking him.

“[Korean] Zombie keeps running his mouth, even though he’s got another one before him, but I mean, still, that’s always intriguing, that’s a fun fight,” Volkanovski told Submission Radio recently. “You know he’s just going to look for the finish, which, again, if someone is just going to be aggressive like that, that’s good for me, that’s a fun fight.

Ortega is fighting for the first time in almost two years this coming weekend. The popular 145lb fighter was dominated and stopped in his lone UFC title shot against Max Holloway in 2018. Prior to that he beat Frankie Edgar, Cub Swanson and Renato Moicano to establish himself as the top contender.

‘The Korean Zombie’ picked up two first-round knockouts in 2019 after being flatlined by Yair Rodríguez in the last seconds of their five-round fight in November 2018.

Who will be the next featherweight title challenger? Brian Ortega or ‘The Korean Zombie’?