UFC Fight Island 1 Recap Show

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige took place on Wednesday (July 15, 2020) from Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. In the main event featherweight contenders, Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige went to war for five rounds. Kattar got the decision on all three scorecards and now move one step closer to a shot at featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski.

Join LowKickMMA site manager Jordan Ellis and staff writer Ryan Galloway as they look back at the best bits from UFC Fight Island 1 and look forward to what is to come at UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez.