UFC Drops Epic New McGregor vs. Cerrone Promo (Video)

UFC 246 goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 18. In the main event of the night, Conor McGregor will jump back up to welterweight to take on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.
UFC president Dana White has described the bout as a lightweight bout in which neither man will cut weight. If McGregor emerges victorious, he’ll likely challenge the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 for the lightweight title. Ahead of UFC 246, the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion has released an awesome new promo for McGregor vs. Cerrone.
You can check it out here below, along with the updated card for the PPV below.
Main Card
- Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone
- Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington
- Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene
- Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso
- Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira
ESPN Prelims
- Maycee Barber vs. Roxanne Modafferi
- Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast
- Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff
- Chas Skelly vs. Grant Dawson
Fight Pass Prelims
- Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich
- Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov
- Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne
- Justin Ledet vs. Aleksa Camur
