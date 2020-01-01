UFC Drops Epic New McGregor vs. Cerrone Promo (Video)

Spread the word!













UFC 246 goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 18. In the main event of the night, Conor McGregor will jump back up to welterweight to take on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

UFC president Dana White has described the bout as a lightweight bout in which neither man will cut weight. If McGregor emerges victorious, he’ll likely challenge the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 for the lightweight title. Ahead of UFC 246, the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion has released an awesome new promo for McGregor vs. Cerrone.

You can check it out here below, along with the updated card for the PPV below.

Main Card

Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene

Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso

Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira

ESPN Prelims

Maycee Barber vs. Roxanne Modafferi

Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Chas Skelly vs. Grant Dawson

Fight Pass Prelims

Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich

Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov

Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne

Justin Ledet vs. Aleksa Camur

What do you think about the new UFC 246 promo video?