UFC sponsor DraftKings hacked: 67,000 accounts breached and $300,000 stolen

The UFC betting sponsor DraftKings underwent a security breach in the past month.

In November 2022, BleepingComputer reported that hackers had taken up to $300,000 in a stuffing attack. Some users found the money of their account had been drained. The accounts targeted did not have 2-factor authentication activated. In December it was revealed that 67,995 people had their information stolen from this break-in.

DraftKings President Paul Liberman shared a statement on Twitter:

“DraftKings is aware that some customers are experiencing irregular activity with their accounts. We currently believe that the login information of these customers was compromised on other websites and then used to access their DraftKings accounts where they used the same login information. We have seen no evidence that DraftKings’ systems were breached to obtain this information. We have identified less than $300,000 of customer funds that were affected, and we intend to make whole any customer that was impacted.”

The DK President then went on to encourage users to update and use unique passwords for each website.

Other betting websites had also been breached including BetMGM and FanDuel.

DraftKings and the UFC

In early 2021 it was announced that the UFC and DK had inked a $350,000,000 five-year agreement. This sponsorship included the DraftKing cage-side clock, live odds during fights, and expanded UFC betting options for customers.

DK CEO Jason Robins said of the partnership:

“Combat sports, and UFC in particular, have scaled significantly across both our sportsbook and daily fantasy verticals, evolving from a niche offering to a high-demand category that we believe will only grow further as we innovate.”

Further news regarding the data breach of DraftKings is not available. Fans affected will be refunded.