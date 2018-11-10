UFC Denver Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

UFC Denver goes down from the Pepsi Center in Colorado (Sat. November 10, 2018) later on tonight.
In the main event of the evening, former UFC featherweight title challenger “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung returns. He will face young 145-pound star Yair Rodriguez. Initially, Jung was to fight Frankie Edgar, however, “The Answer” pulled out of the fight due to injury.
Also, the co-main event will feature an intriguing welterweight fight between Mike Perry and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. There’s some added interest to this one, given Cerrone’s issues with Perry’s corner, specifically Mike Winkeljohn.
Check out the full UFC Denver fight card, start time, and information on how to watch the show here:
Main Card (FS1, 10 P.M. ET):
- Featherweight: Chan Sung Jung vs. Yair Rodriguez
- Welterweight: Donald Cerrone vs. Mike Perry
- Women’s catchweight (138 pounds): Raquel Pennington vs. Germaine de Randamie
- Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs. Thiago Moises
- Women’s strawweight: Maycee Barber vs. Hannah Cifers
- Lightweight: Mike Trizano vs. Luis Pena
Preliminary Card (FS1 8 P.M. ET):
- Women’s strawweight: Ashley Yoder vs. Amanda Cooper
- Featherweight: Chas Skelly vs. Bobby Moffett
- Lightweight: Davi Ramos vs. John Gunther
- Lightweight: Devonte Smith vs. Julian Erosa
UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims (6:30 P.M. ET):
- Flyweight: Joseph Morales vs. Eric Shelton
- Bantamweight: Mark de la Rosa vs. Joby Sanchez