UFC Denver Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

UFC Denver goes down from the Pepsi Center in Colorado (Sat. November 10, 2018) later on tonight.

In the main event of the evening, former UFC featherweight title challenger “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung returns. He will face young 145-pound star Yair Rodriguez. Initially, Jung was to fight Frankie Edgar, however, “The Answer” pulled out of the fight due to injury.

Also, the co-main event will feature an intriguing welterweight fight between Mike Perry and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. There’s some added interest to this one, given Cerrone’s issues with Perry’s corner, specifically Mike Winkeljohn.

Check out the full UFC Denver fight card, start time, and information on how to watch the show here:

Main Card (FS1, 10 P.M. ET):

Featherweight: Chan Sung Jung vs. Yair Rodriguez

Preliminary Card (FS1 8 P.M. ET):

Women’s strawweight: Ashley Yoder vs. Amanda Cooper

Ashley Yoder vs. Amanda Cooper Featherweight: Chas Skelly vs. Bobby Moffett

Chas Skelly vs. Bobby Moffett Lightweight: Davi Ramos vs. John Gunther

Davi Ramos vs. John Gunther Lightweight: Devonte Smith vs. Julian Erosa

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims (6:30 P.M. ET):