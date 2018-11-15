UFC Denver Draws Best FS1 Viewership In Several Months

UFC Denver draws the best viewership numbers that FOX Sports 1 has done in months.

The viewership numbers for this event (UFC Fight Night 139) have been released. The event, which took place on Saturday, November 10, 2018, at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, averaged 840,000 viewers. This show was headlined by a featherweight bout between Yair Rodriguez and Chan Sung Jung. A welterweight bout between Donald Cerrone and Mike Perry served as the co-main event.

The main card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card was split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

As a result of these numbers, it marked the best FOX Sports 1 Fight Night total since May. Kamaru Usman vs. Demian Maia fight drew 870,000 viewers. It was also the fourth most-watched Fight Night show of the year.



On paper, it looked like a good card, and it delivered a great night of fights that had a few notable names. Raquel Pennington vs. Germaine de Randamie in a women’s bantamweight bout had the peak audience for the UFC show at 902,000 viewers.



Ashley Yoder vs. Amanda Cooper in a women’s strawweight bout headlined the preliminary card. This portion of the card averaged 565,000 viewers. There were also 19,903 viewers streaming the prelims during an average minute. The pre-fight show did 171,000 viewers. What’s interesting is that the post-fight show averaged 237,000 viewers.

Competition

The show did have to go up against some heavy competition. They had to go up against college football on ABC, NBC, FOX, ESPN, and ESPN 2. Georgia vs. Auburn game was the highest rated with 3,987,000 viewers.



Fight fans will not have to wait long for more UFC action as the Las Vegas-based promotion returns with another event.

UFC Argentina (also known as UFC Fight Night 140) is set to take place on November 17, 2018, at Estadio Luna Park in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Neil Magny in a welterweight bout will headline this event.

