UFC DC Weigh-In Results & Video: Two Fighters Miss Weight

Tomorrow (Sat. December 7, 2019) UFC on ESPN 7 (UFC DC) takes place from the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. In the main event of the night, Alistair Overeem meets Jairzinho Rozenstruik in an interesting heavyweight main event.

The co-main event sees women’s strawweight competitors Cynthia Calvillo and Marina Rodriguez face off. Stefan Struve will also end his retirement to return against Ben Rothwell. The UFC has compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy tomorrow night. Before the action gets underway, the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion held their official weigh-ins this morning.

Check out the UFC DC weigh-ins results below. You can watch along live as well, courtesy of MMA Fighting.

UFC DC Weigh-In Results

Main Card (ESPN, 9 p.m. ET)

Alistair Overeem (248) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (250.5)

Marina Rodriguez (115.5) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (120.5)

Stefan Struve (265.3) vs. Ben Rothwell (265.2)

Aspen Ladd (136) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (135.1)

Cody Stamann (135.2) vs. Song Yadong (135.2)

Rob Font (135.1) vs. Ricky Simon (135.2)

Preliminaries (ESPN, 7 p.m. ET)

Thiago Alves (171) vs. Tim Means (171)

Jacob Kilburn (145.3) vs. Billy Quarantillo (145.2)

Bryce Mitchell (145.2) vs. Matt Sayles (148.5)

Joe Solecki (156) vs. Matt Wiman (155.3)

Early Prelims (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)