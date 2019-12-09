UFC DC Reebok Payouts: Alistair Overeem Leads Charge

Spread the word!













UFC DC is in the books, and now, we have the Reebok fighter payouts to pass along.

In the main event of the night, Jairzinho Rozenstruik took on heavyweight veteran Alistair Overeem. After five rounds of fighting, in the bout’s closing seconds, Rozenstruik landed a hellacious shot that planted Overeem down. Despite his attempts to get to his feet, wobbling badly, the referee decided to call it a night for Overeem.

While Overeem has to deal with a destroyed lip, he can enjoy leading the charge on the UFC on ESPN 7 Reebok payouts. Check out the full list of payouts below, courtesy of MMA Junkie.

UFC DC Reebok Payouts

Jairzinho Rozenstruik: $4,000 def. Alistair Overeem: $15,000

Marina Rodriguez: $4,000 vs. Cynthia Calvillo: $5,000

Ben Rothwell: $10,000 def. Stefan Struve: $20,000

Aspen Ladd: $4,000 def. Yana Kunitskaya: $4,000

Cody Stamann: $5,000 vs. Song Yadong: $4,000

Rob Font: $5,000 def. Ricky Simon: $4,000

Tim Means: $15,000 def. Thiago Alves: $20,000

Billy Quarantillo: $3,500 def. Jacob Kilburn: $3,500

Bryce Mitchell: $3,500 def. Matt Sayles: $3,500

Joseph Solecki: $3,500def. Matt Wiman: $15,000

Virna Jandiroba: $3,500 def. Mallory Martin: $3,500

Makhmud Muradov: $3,500 def. Trevor Smith: $15,000

What do you think of the UFC DC Reebok payouts?