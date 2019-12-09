UFC DC Reebok Payouts: Alistair Overeem Leads Charge

UFC DC is in the books, and now, we have the Reebok fighter payouts to pass along.
In the main event of the night, Jairzinho Rozenstruik took on heavyweight veteran Alistair Overeem. After five rounds of fighting, in the bout’s closing seconds, Rozenstruik landed a hellacious shot that planted Overeem down. Despite his attempts to get to his feet, wobbling badly, the referee decided to call it a night for Overeem.
While Overeem has to deal with a destroyed lip, he can enjoy leading the charge on the UFC on ESPN 7 Reebok payouts. Check out the full list of payouts below, courtesy of MMA Junkie.
UFC DC Reebok Payouts
- Jairzinho Rozenstruik: $4,000 def. Alistair Overeem: $15,000
- Marina Rodriguez: $4,000 vs. Cynthia Calvillo: $5,000
- Ben Rothwell: $10,000 def. Stefan Struve: $20,000
- Aspen Ladd: $4,000 def. Yana Kunitskaya: $4,000
- Cody Stamann: $5,000 vs. Song Yadong: $4,000
- Rob Font: $5,000 def. Ricky Simon: $4,000
- Tim Means: $15,000 def. Thiago Alves: $20,000
- Billy Quarantillo: $3,500 def. Jacob Kilburn: $3,500
- Bryce Mitchell: $3,500 def. Matt Sayles: $3,500
- Joseph Solecki: $3,500def. Matt Wiman: $15,000
- Virna Jandiroba: $3,500 def. Mallory Martin: $3,500
- Makhmud Muradov: $3,500 def. Trevor Smith: $15,000
What do you think of the UFC DC Reebok payouts?
