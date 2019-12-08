Alistair Overeem Reacts To Having Lip Torn Apart In UFC DC Loss

Spread the word!













Things didn’t go well for longtime mixed martial arts (MMA) veteran Alistair Overeem in his UFC DC main event matchup with Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Overeem and Rozenstruik went back-and-forth for five rounds, in what was mostly a striking battle, before Overeem began to gas in the closing minutes of the fifth round. However, Overeem slowing down proved to be a big mistake, as Rozenstruik caught him with a big overhand that dropped him to the canvas stiff.

Although Overeem jumped up to his feet quickly, he stumbled badly and the referee decided to wave the action off. After the fight, it was noticed that the punch actually ripped Overeem’s lip apart. It was a grizzly scene, to say the least. Now, Overeem has taken to Twitter to react to the injury.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Getting stitched up. Lip not to sexy at the moment.. a little bit a fast stoppage if u ask me – but hope u guys enjoyed the fight”

After his win, Rozenstruik called out fellow feared knockout artist Francis Ngannou, which would certainly prove to be an interesting matchup. It will be intriguing to see what’s next for both Overeem and Rozenstruik after UFC DC.

What do you think about Overeem getting his lip split open in his KO Loss to Rozenstruik?