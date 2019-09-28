UFC Copenhagen Bonuses, Attendance & Gate

Spread the word!













Earlier tonight (Sat. September 28, 2019) UFC Copenhagen took place from the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The Denmark crowd turned out for the event with an attendance number of 12,767, hauling in a $1.6 million gate. There were also some well-deserved post-fight bonuses handed out.

Opening up the card on the prelims was Jack Shore defeating Nohelin Hernandez with a third-round submission via rear-naked choke. It was a great showing for Shore, who will now take home a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus.

Also, headlining the prelims at middleweight was John Phillips who took out Alen Amedovski in 17 seconds. Phillips left no doubt that the UFC had to give him the $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus as well.

Ovince Saint Preux will also be taking home a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus, as he pulled off yet another Von Flue Choke over Michał Oleksiejczuk on the main card. Not only is “OSP” victorious and getting a bonus, that the MMA community is campaigning to change the name of the choke to the Saint Preux Choke.

Finally, Jared Cannonier earned himself a Performance Of The Night bonus worth $50,000 when he upset Jack Hermansson in the second round via TKO. It was a huge win for Cannonier, who can not be denied a huge fight next.

What do you think about the bonuses handed out at UFC Copenhagen?