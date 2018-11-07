UFC Reportedly Moving To Close Flyweight Division

The UFC is reportedly making the necessary moves to shut down its men’s flyweight division.

Recently, the UFC was involved in the first major trade in mixed martial arts (MMA) history. The promotion sent Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson to ONE Championship. In return, the MMA promotional juggernaut received undefeated welterweight Ben Askren. With Johnson being traded, this brought up a lot of questions in regards to the men’s flyweight division.

The division never was much of a draw, even with Johnson as champion. After Henry Cejudo defeated Johnson to become the second-ever champion in the division’s history, talk already begun of Cejudo having a superfight with TJ Dillashaw.

With Johnson now with ONE, the UFC seems to be content with shutting down the men’s division at 125 pounds. It seems the wheels are already in motion.

Flyweight Jose “Shorty” Torres took to Twitter to inform fans he had been released from the UFC, as the promotion is, in fact, shutting down flyweight:

“Im the 1st to be let go. I didnt get to finish my UFC contract with 2 fights left because they are cutting most of my division n not giving some of us a chance to bump up n prove ourselves like myself. “So now it’s time to move on to bigger and better things. Good luck small guys”

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani confirmed the news, reporting that managers are being contacted and informed that the plan is to shut the division down: