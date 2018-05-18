UFC Chile Weigh-In Video & Results

The UFC will roll into South America tomorrow night (Sat., May 19, 2018) with UFC Fight Night 129 from the Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile.

In the main event, surging welterweight contender Kamaru Usman will meet late replacement veteran Demian Maia after ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’s’ original opponent Santiago Ponzinibbio withdrew because of injury. In the co-main event, touted women’s strawweight prospects Alexa Grasso and Tatiana Suarez will go to war.

The fighters stepped on the scales earlier today in Chile to weigh in. Watch the video and check out the full results here (via MMA Mania):

Main event airing on FOX Sports 1:

170 lbs.: Demian Maia (171) vs. Kamaru Usman (170)

Main card airing on FOX Sports 1:

115 lbs.: Alexa Grasso (115) vs. Tatiana Suarez (115)

205 lbs.: Jared Cannonier (205) vs. Dominick Reyes (205)

135 lbs.: Guido Cannetti (136) vs. Diego Rivas (136)

125 lbs.: Veronica Macedo (126) vs. Andrea Lee (125)

170 lbs.: Chad Laprise (171) vs. Vicente Luque (170)

Preliminary card airing on FOX Sports 2:

170 lbs.: Michel Prazeres (170) vs. Zak Cummings (170)

125 lbs.: Brandon Moreno (125) vs. Alexandre Pantoja (125)

115 lbs.: Poliana Botelho (115) vs. Syuri Kondo (116)

145 lbs.: Gabriel Benitez (145) vs. Humberto Bandenay (145)

Preliminary card airing on Fight Pass:

145 lbs.: Enrique Barzola (145) vs. Brandon Davis (146)

135 lbs.: Henry Briones (136) vs. Frankie Saenz (136)

155 lbs.: Claudio Puelles (154) vs. Felipe Silva (156)